    49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1 [Image 3 of 7]

    49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, prepares a fire hydrant for water flow during the Hands-On Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Firefighters helped wing leadership experience simulated exercises while showcasing how they prepare for high-risk scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

