49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, left, gets his fire protection gloves inspected by a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter during the Hands-On Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Firefighters helped 49th Wing leadership experience simulated exercises, showcasing how they prepare for high-risk scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)