U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, left, gets his fire protection gloves inspected by a 49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter during the Hands-On Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Firefighters helped 49th Wing leadership experience simulated exercises, showcasing how they prepare for high-risk scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9328343
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-TL923-1057
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.