49th Wing Leadership Visits Holloman Fire Station 1

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, puts on turnout gear during the Hands-on Holloman event at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Base leadership went to different units to perform hands-on work, giving insight into what units do while allowing Airmen the opportunity to demonstrate their job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)