Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp

Participants from various Colorado installations pose for a group photo at the end of the USAA Salute to Service Training Camp, at Broncos Park, Englewood, Colorado, August 21, 2025. USAA partnered with the Denver Broncos to engage local service members through a competition utilizing the same events used to evaluate National Football League talent. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)