Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Participants from various Colorado installations pose for a group photo at the end of the USAA Salute to Service Training Camp, at Broncos Park, Englewood, Colorado, August 21, 2025. USAA partnered with the Denver Broncos to engage local service members through a competition utilizing the same events used to evaluate National Football League talent. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 16:07
    Photo ID: 9328064
    VIRIN: 250821-X-OP274-1746
    Resolution: 7406x4937
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp
    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp
    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp
    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp
    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp
    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp
    Buckley Participates in USAA Salute to Service Training Camp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buckley Air Force Base
    bootcamp
    Salute to Service
    Space Base Delta 2
    Broncos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download