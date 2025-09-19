Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard AFB Celebrates the U.S. Air Force’s 78th Birthday [Image 4 of 4]

    Sheppard AFB Celebrates the U.S. Air Force’s 78th Birthday

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Santiago Camacho, left, 82nd Force Support Squadron commander, serves a slice of cake to an Airman in Training during the ceremonial cake-cutting event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration commemorated the U.S. Air Force’s 78th birthday, honoring decades of airpower excellence and the dedication of service members past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)

