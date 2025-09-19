Sheppard AFB Celebrates the U.S. Air Force’s 78th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Santiago Camacho, left, 82nd Force Support Squadron commander, serves a slice of cake to an Airman in Training during the ceremonial cake-cutting event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration commemorated the U.S. Air Force’s 78th birthday, honoring decades of airpower excellence and the dedication of service members past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)