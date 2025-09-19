Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard AFB Celebrates the U.S. Air Force’s 78th Birthday [Image 2 of 4]

    Sheppard AFB Celebrates the U.S. Air Force’s 78th Birthday

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Kellie Courtland, 82nd Training Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Christian Oswald, 82nd TRW deputy commander’s executive assistant, prepare to serve a slice of cake during the ceremonial cake-cutting event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration commemorated the U.S. Air Force’s 78th birthday, honoring decades of airpower excellence and the dedication of service members past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 13:08
    Photo ID: 9327166
    VIRIN: 250918-F-GJ229-1002
    Resolution: 3905x3905
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
