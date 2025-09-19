Sheppard AFB Celebrates the U.S. Air Force’s 78th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Kellie Courtland, 82nd Training Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Christian Oswald, 82nd TRW deputy commander’s executive assistant, prepare to serve a slice of cake during the ceremonial cake-cutting event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025. The celebration commemorated the U.S. Air Force’s 78th birthday, honoring decades of airpower excellence and the dedication of service members past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)