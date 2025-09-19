Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-ReviewRecruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review [Image 13 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-ReviewRecruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Suits 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    250918-N-GU344-1457 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 18, 2025) – Capt. Christopher Carmichael, commander, Western Sector, United States Military Entrance Processing Command (right), presents the Military Order of the World Wars Award of Merit Award to Fireman Apprentice Magdiel Machado Burgos during pass-in-review onboard U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Sept. 18, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 9327115
    VIRIN: 250918-N-GU344-1457
    Resolution: 4558x3256
    Size: 940.01 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-ReviewRecruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 John Suits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-ReviewRecruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review
    Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download