Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-ReviewRecruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review

250918-N-GU344-1457 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 18, 2025) – Capt. Christopher Carmichael, commander, Western Sector, United States Military Entrance Processing Command (right), presents the Military Order of the World Wars Award of Merit Award to Fireman Apprentice Magdiel Machado Burgos during pass-in-review onboard U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Sept. 18, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)