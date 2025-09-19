Madison, Wis. - Cdr. Brian Richards, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes, and recruiters for the Madison, Wisconsin area, prepare for an all hands call at the newly opened Navy Officer Recruiting Station Madison.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|9327088
|VIRIN:
|250912-N-KM164-4826
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|11.64 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NORS Madison Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Andaman Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.