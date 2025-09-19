Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORS Madison Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    NORS Madison Opening Ceremony

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Andaman Gaines 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes

    Madison, Wis. - Cdr. Brian Richards, Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Great Lakes, and recruiters for the Madison, Wisconsin area, prepare for an all hands call at the newly opened Navy Officer Recruiting Station Madison.

