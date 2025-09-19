Recruit Training Command Sept. 18, 2025 Pass-In-Review

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250918-N-GU344-1407 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Sept. 18, 2025) – The recruit drill team performs during pass-in-review onboard U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Sept. 18, 2025. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Suits)