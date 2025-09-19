A volunteer hands out candy during a Suicide Prevention Month event at the front gate of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. The event raised awareness of suicide prevention resources and encouraged service members to seek support through programs in times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
This work, Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.