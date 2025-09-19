Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A volunteer hands out candy during a Suicide Prevention Month event at the front gate of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. The event raised awareness of suicide prevention resources and encouraged service members to seek support through programs in times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 09:43
    Photo ID: 9326586
    VIRIN: 250905-F-GY077-1029
    Resolution: 5559x3699
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month
    Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month
    Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download