    Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month [Image 2 of 3]

    Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sisson, left, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief executive assistant, and Chief Master Sgt. Mary Trent, 52nd FW command chief, hold signs during a Suicide Prevention Month event at the front gate of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. The event brought leaders and Airmen together to emphasize community involvement in suicide prevention efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel) (This photo was altered for security purposes.)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 09:43
    Photo ID: 9326583
    VIRIN: 250905-F-GY077-1175
    Resolution: 5664x3769
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    TAGS

    Spangdahlem AB, 52nd FW, Suicide Prevention Month, Resilience, Suicide Prevention, ReadyAF

