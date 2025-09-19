Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sisson, left, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief executive assistant, and Chief Master Sgt. Mary Trent, 52nd FW command chief, hold signs during a Suicide Prevention Month event at the front gate of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. The event brought leaders and Airmen together to emphasize community involvement in suicide prevention efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel) (This photo was altered for security purposes.)