Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month

Airmen and community members display supportive messages during a Suicide Prevention Month event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. The event was part of a base-wide initiative to increase awareness of suicide prevention and encourage early intervention through peer and community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
