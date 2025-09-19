Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen and community members display supportive messages during a Suicide Prevention Month event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. The event was part of a base-wide initiative to increase awareness of suicide prevention and encourage early intervention through peer and community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)