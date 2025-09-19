Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month [Image 1 of 3]

    Spangdahlem AB kicks off Suicide Prevention Month

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Airmen and community members display supportive messages during a Suicide Prevention Month event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025. The event was part of a base-wide initiative to increase awareness of suicide prevention and encourage early intervention through peer and community support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 09:43
    Photo ID: 9326579
    VIRIN: 250905-F-GY077-1242
    Resolution: 5016x3337
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
