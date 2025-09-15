WWII Veterans are Honored on the 81st Anniversary of Market Garden

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Veterans are greeted and honored at a Market Garden Ceremony located at 'Fox Hill,' which is a major WWII battle location in the Netherlands, September 18, 2025. Operation Market Garden was conducted by Allied powers during World War II from Sept. 17-27, 1944, and is considered the largest airborne operation in history, with more than 41,000 Allied jumpers being dropped into the Netherlands to occupy bridges until land forces arrived. Its intent was to open a liberation route into northern Germany, and it was split into two phases. Phase one, known as Market, used U.S. and British airborne forces to seize nine bridges. Phase two, known as Garden, used British land forces to further secure the bridges. (U.S. Army photo by Dave Overson)