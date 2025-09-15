Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Veterans are Honored on the 81st Anniversary of Market Garden [Image 6 of 9]

    WWII Veterans are Honored on the 81st Anniversary of Market Garden

    NETHERLANDS

    09.18.2025

    Photo by David Overson 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Veterans are greeted and honored at a Market Garden Commemoration Ceremony located at 'Fox Hill,' which is a major battle location of Operation Market Garden during WWII, September 18, 2025. Operation Market Garden was conducted by Allied powers during World War II from Sept. 17-27, 1944, and is considered the largest airborne operation in history, with more than 41,000 Allied jumpers being dropped into the Netherlands to occupy bridges until land forces arrived. Its intent was to open a liberation route into northern Germany, and it was split into two phases. Phase one, known as Market, used U.S. and British airborne forces to seize nine bridges. Phase two, known as Garden, used British land forces to further secure the bridges. (U.S. Army photo by Dave Overson)

    VIRIN: 250918-A-RW508-1006
    This work, WWII Veterans are Honored on the 81st Anniversary of Market Garden [Image 9 of 9], by David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether MarketGardenWWII

