    NMCSD Emergency Medicine Physician Named Finalist in Fourth Annual Young Investigator Competition

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    SAN DIEGO (Sep, 10, 2025) – Lt. Erin N. Snyder, an emergency medicine physician at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), poses for an environmental photo in the hospital’s emergency department. Snyder was selected as a finalist in the Fourth Annual Young Investigator Competition hosted by the Defense Health Agency’s Clinical Investigations Program Office. Her research, “Dimensions of a Ruler to Measure and Mark Donor Blood Bags to Reliably Fill to 450mL,” addresses a critical operational challenge in combat casualty care by providing medics and corpsmen with a simple, reliable method to collect whole blood from walking blood bank donors in austere environments. Her work is supported by the Combat Trauma Research Group – West and reflects NMCSD’s broader commitment to medical readiness and innovation. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 20:09
    Photo ID: 9325784
    VIRIN: 250910-N-WJ173-1001
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
