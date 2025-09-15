NMCSD Emergency Medicine Physician Named Finalist in Fourth Annual Young Investigator Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Sep, 10, 2025) – Lt. Erin N. Snyder, an emergency medicine physician at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), poses for an environmental photo in the hospital’s emergency department. Snyder was selected as a finalist in the Fourth Annual Young Investigator Competition hosted by the Defense Health Agency’s Clinical Investigations Program Office. Her research, “Dimensions of a Ruler to Measure and Mark Donor Blood Bags to Reliably Fill to 450mL,” addresses a critical operational challenge in combat casualty care by providing medics and corpsmen with a simple, reliable method to collect whole blood from walking blood bank donors in austere environments. Her work is supported by the Combat Trauma Research Group – West and reflects NMCSD’s broader commitment to medical readiness and innovation. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.