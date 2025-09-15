1st Bn., 11th Marines participates in Operation Clean Sweep III at Camp Pendleton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. John Attard, a logistics chief with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, trims down branches as part of Operation Clean Sweep on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 17, 2025. Operation Clean Sweep III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. Attard is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stella Tedesco)