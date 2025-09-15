Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Bn., 11th Marines participates in Operation Clean Sweep III at Camp Pendleton [Image 6 of 8]

    1st Bn., 11th Marines participates in Operation Clean Sweep III at Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Stella Tedesco 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. John Attard, a logistics chief with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, trims down branches as part of Operation Clean Sweep on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 17, 2025. Operation Clean Sweep III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. Attard is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stella Tedesco)

    This work, 1st Bn., 11th Marines participates in Operation Clean Sweep III at Camp Pendleton [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Stella Tedesco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Diamond
    Operation Clean Sweep
    1st Marine Division
    Barracks360Reset
    USMC
    Quality of Life

