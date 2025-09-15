1st Bn., 11th Marines participates in Operation Clean Sweep III Camp Pendleton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Orlando Morenoguzman, field artillery fire control with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, pressure washes a grill as part of Operation Clean Sweep on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 17, 2025. Operation Clean Sweep III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. Morenoguzman is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stella Tedesco)