U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Orlando Morenoguzman, field artillery fire control with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, pressure washes a grill as part of Operation Clean Sweep on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 17, 2025. Operation Clean Sweep III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. Morenoguzman is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stella Tedesco)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 19:52
|Photo ID:
|9325749
|VIRIN:
|250917-M-AW426-1113
|Resolution:
|6397x4265
|Size:
|12.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Bn., 11th Marines participates in Operation Clean Sweep III Camp Pendleton [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Stella Tedesco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.