Holloman Host POW/MIA 24-Hour run 2025

Airmen assigned to the 49th Wing participate in a 24-hour run in honor of POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18, 2025. POW/MIA Remembrance Week is held every September to honor more than 80,000 Americans that have been held as prisoners of war or missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)