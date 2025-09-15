Airmen assigned to the 49th Wing participate in a 24-hour run in honor of POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18, 2025. POW/MIA Remembrance Week is held every September to honor more than 80,000 Americans that have been held as prisoners of war or missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9325642
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-TL923-1059
|Resolution:
|5637x3758
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Host POW/MIA 24-Hour run 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.