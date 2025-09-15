Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Host POW/MIA 24-Hour run 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Holloman Host POW/MIA 24-Hour run 2025

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Robert Mulrey, 635 Materiel Maintenance Squadron electrical systems journeyman, left, and Senior Airman Zacharius Ortiz, 635 MMS heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration journeyman, run the track to commemorate National POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18, 2025. Teams run in 30-minute increments, keeping the flag in motion for 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

