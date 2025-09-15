Holloman Host POW/MIA 24-Hour run 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. John Stripling, 49th Wing deputy commander, left, speaks with a group of runners at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18, 2025. Service members and civilians participated in a 24-hour run as part of National POW/MIA Remembrance Week to honor prisoners of war and those declared missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|09.18.2025
|09.18.2025 18:25
|9325640
|250918-F-TL923-1002
|4419x2486
|1.56 MB
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
|3
|0
