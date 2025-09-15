Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Host POW/MIA 24-Hour run 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    Holloman Host POW/MIA 24-Hour run 2025

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Stripling, 49th Wing deputy commander, left, speaks with a group of runners at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18, 2025. Service members and civilians participated in a 24-hour run as part of National POW/MIA Remembrance Week to honor prisoners of war and those declared missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    This work, Holloman Host POW/MIA 24-Hour run 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    AETC
    POW/MIA run
    POW/MIA Remembrance
    Airmen

