Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025 [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    250905-N-N0841-1004 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Sept. 5, 2025) – Chilean Navy Sailors assigned to the Chilean Navy Submarine (CNS) Thomson (SS 20) participate in a firefighting trainer at Submarine Training Facility San Diego onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Sept. 5, 2025. Thomson is in San Diego as part of the annual Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) program established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Control Technician 1st Class Raul Medina-Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 18:10
    Photo ID: 9325624
    VIRIN: 250905-N-N0841-1004
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025
    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025
    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025
    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025
    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025
    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025
    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025
    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025
    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025
    CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNavy
    Navy250
    Chile
    DESI 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download