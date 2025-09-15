CNS Thomson Participates in DESI 2025

250905-N-N0841-1004 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Sept. 5, 2025) – Chilean Navy Sailors assigned to the Chilean Navy Submarine (CNS) Thomson (SS 20) participate in a firefighting trainer at Submarine Training Facility San Diego onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Sept. 5, 2025. Thomson is in San Diego as part of the annual Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) program established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Control Technician 1st Class Raul Medina-Figueroa)
