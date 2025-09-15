From left, Stephani Valdez, vice president of the National Association of Women in Construction Los Angeles Chapter; Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District; Assistant Fire Chief Karen Rindone of the Long Beach Fire Department, the event’s keynote speaker; and Dawn Davis, president of the NAWIC Los Angeles Chapter, gather for a photo following the NAWIC Los Angeles Chapter’s Board of Directors Installation Gala Sept. 16 at the Los Angeles County Fire Museum.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9325500
|VIRIN:
|250916-A-UT290-1004
|Resolution:
|2937x2712
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|BELLFLOWER, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE LA District commander underscores wildfire recovery, partnerships at NAWIC gala [Image 6 of 6], by Stephen Baack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE LA District commander underscores wildfire recovery, partnerships at NAWIC gala
No keywords found.