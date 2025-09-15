USACE LA District commander underscores wildfire recovery, partnerships at NAWIC gala

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Stephani Valdez, vice president of the National Association of Women in Construction Los Angeles Chapter; Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District; Assistant Fire Chief Karen Rindone of the Long Beach Fire Department, the event’s keynote speaker; and Dawn Davis, president of the NAWIC Los Angeles Chapter, gather for a photo following the NAWIC Los Angeles Chapter’s Board of Directors Installation Gala Sept. 16 at the Los Angeles County Fire Museum.