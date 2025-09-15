From left, Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District; Stephani Valdez, vice president of the National Association of Women in Construction Los Angeles Chapter; Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the Los Angeles District; Assistant Fire Chief Karen Rindone of the Long Beach Fire Department, the event’s keynote speaker; Dawn Davis, president of the NAWIC Los Angeles Chapter; and three members of the Long Beach Fire Department gather for a group photo following the NAWIC Los Angeles Chapter’s Board of Directors Installation Gala Sept. 16 at the Los Angeles County Fire Museum.
USACE LA District commander underscores wildfire recovery, partnerships at NAWIC gala
