USACE LA District commander underscores wildfire recovery, partnerships at NAWIC gala

From left, Lt. Col. Stephen Brooks, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District; Stephani Valdez, vice president of the National Association of Women in Construction Los Angeles Chapter; Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the Los Angeles District; Assistant Fire Chief Karen Rindone of the Long Beach Fire Department, the event’s keynote speaker; Dawn Davis, president of the NAWIC Los Angeles Chapter; and three members of the Long Beach Fire Department gather for a group photo following the NAWIC Los Angeles Chapter’s Board of Directors Installation Gala Sept. 16 at the Los Angeles County Fire Museum.