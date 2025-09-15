USACE LA District commander underscores wildfire recovery, partnerships at NAWIC gala

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker speaks about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' wildfire recovery and debris removal mission during the National Association of Women in Construction Los Angeles Chapter Board of Directors Installation Gala Sept. 16 at the Los Angeles County Fire Museum in Bellflower, California. In his remarks, Baker also highlighted Sarah Coles, an LA District project manager who deployed multiple times for the mission.