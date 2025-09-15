101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Attend a Staff Ride and Hear from a Citizen Who Experienced the Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wan van Overveld, a local citizen in the Netherlands who was a young boy during Operation Market Garden, explains to Screaming Eagle Soldiers the events of that day as he remembers them on September 18, 2025. He is assisted in translation by his grandson, Thijs van Acht.



Operation Market Garden was conducted by Allied powers during World War II from Sept. 17-27, 1944, and is considered the largest airborne operation in history, with more than 41,000 Allied jumpers being dropped into the Netherlands to occupy bridges until land forces arrived. Its intent was to open a liberation route into northern Germany, and it was split into two phases. Phase one, known as Market, used U.S. and British airborne forces to seize nine bridges. Phase two, known as Garden, used British land forces to further secure the bridges.