Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Honor Guard Attends the Eindhoven Torch Parade [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Honor Guard Attends the Eindhoven Torch Parade

    EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    09.18.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Members of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honor guard attend the Eindhoven Torch Parade on September 18, 2025.

    Operation Market Garden was conducted by Allied powers during World War II from Sept. 17-27, 1944, and is considered the largest airborne operation in history, with more than 41,000 Allied jumpers being dropped into the Netherlands to occupy bridges until land forces arrived. Its intent was to open a liberation route into northern Germany, and it was split into two phases. Phase one, known as Market, used U.S. and British airborne forces to seize nine bridges. Phase two, known as Garden, used British land forces to further secure the bridges.Members of the 101st Airborne

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 9325471
    VIRIN: 250918-A-GF305-6501
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: EINDHOVEN, NL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Honor Guard Attends the Eindhoven Torch Parade [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Honor Guard Attends the Eindhoven Torch Parade
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Honor Guard Attends the Eindhoven Torch Parade
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Attend a Staff Ride and Hear from a Citizen Who Experienced the Operation
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Attend a Staff Ride and Hear from a Citizen Who Experienced the Operation
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Attend a Staff Ride and Hear from a Citizen Who Experienced the Operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st ABN DIV (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    MarketGardenWWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download