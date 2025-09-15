Navy Community Outreach at Pennsylvania Capitol

Capt. Jason Harper and Lt. Tyler Rea visited the Pennsylvania state capitol in Harrisburg, Thursday, Sept. 18, to connect with the community, share NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support's story, and promote the U.S. Navy's upcoming 250th birthday celebration in Philadelphia.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9325155
|VIRIN:
|250918-D-TN333-8815
|Resolution:
|3072x4080
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
