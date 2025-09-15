Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Community Outreach at Pennsylvania Capitol [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Community Outreach at Pennsylvania Capitol

    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Matthew Jones 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Capt. Jason Harper and Lt. Tyler Rea visited the Pennsylvania state capitol in Harrisburg, Thursday, Sept. 18, to connect with the community, share NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support's story, and promote the U.S. Navy's upcoming 250th birthday celebration in Philadelphia.

