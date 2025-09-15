Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Force Point Loma FY-26 Chief Pinning

    Submarine Force Point Loma FY-26 Chief Pinning

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gabriel Landry 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    250916-N-XW656-1286 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 16, 2025) – Chief petty officers stand in formation during a combined chief petty officer pinning ceremony held onboard Naval Air Station North Island, Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, 17 Sailors from Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, USS Alexandria (SSN 757), USS Santa Fe (SSN 763), Submarine Training Facility, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment Point Loma and Naval Munitions Command Pacific Detachment Point Loma were promoted following six weeks of training. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technicians (Submarine, Communications) 1st Class Gabriel D. Landry)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025
    Photo ID: 9325134
    VIRIN: 250916-N-XW656-1286
    Resolution: 5485x3085
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USNavy
    ChiefPinning
    Navy250
    ceremony
    promotion
    defensorpacis

