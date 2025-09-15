Submarine Force Point Loma FY-26 Chief Pinning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-XW656-1256 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (Sept. 16, 2025) – A chief petty officer selectee is pinned by family during a combined chief petty officer pinning ceremony held onboard Naval Air Station North Island, Sept. 16, 2025. During the ceremony, 17 Sailors from Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, USS Alexandria (SSN 757), USS Santa Fe (SSN 763), Submarine Training Facility, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment Point Loma and Naval Munitions Command Pacific Detachment Point Loma were promoted following six weeks of training. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technicians (Submarine, Communications) 1st Class Gabriel D. Landry)