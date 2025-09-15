Soldiers with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (the Old Guard) compete in a dodgeball tournament during TOG Week at the Fort Myer Fitness Center on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Sept. 18, 2025. TOG Week is a series of events designed to strengthen esprit de corps, boost morale, and foster friendly competition across the Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9324814
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-CI474-1045
|Resolution:
|5696x3797
|Size:
|17.68 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
TOG Week, Sept. 15-19, 2025, by SSG Jacob Lang