    TOG Week, Sept. 15-19, 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    TOG Week, Sept. 15-19, 2025

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (the Old Guard) compete in a dodgeball tournament during TOG Week at the Fort Myer Fitness Center on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Sept. 18, 2025. TOG Week is a series of events designed to strengthen esprit de corps, boost morale, and foster friendly competition across the Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)

