TOG Week, Sept. 15-19, 2025

Soldiers with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (the Old Guard) compete in a dodgeball tournament during TOG Week at the Fort Myer Fitness Center on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Sept. 18, 2025. TOG Week is a series of events designed to strengthen esprit de corps, boost morale, and foster friendly competition across the Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Lang)