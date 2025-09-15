Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MS National Guard Taking Care of Troops in Washington, D.C. [Image 3 of 3]

    MS National Guard Taking Care of Troops in Washington, D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Slade, left, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, receives food and supplies from Spc. Latasia Wilson, right, and Staff Sgt. Jessie Allen, center, MSNG, while patrolling in Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

