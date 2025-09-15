MS National Guard Taking Care of Troops in Washington, D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Slade, left, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, receives food and supplies from Spc. Latasia Wilson, right, and Staff Sgt. Jessie Allen, center, MSNG, while patrolling in Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)