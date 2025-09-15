USS Higbee Sailors Conduct Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250819-N-AM483-1072 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 19, 2025) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate signals for Sailors to depart with chocks and chains from an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)