Retired SEAC Colón-López Inspires Airmen at 78th Air Force Anniversary Ball

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander, addresses attendees of the Air Force Ball at Ely Cathedral, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The Air Force Ball allows cross-generational connections to be formed through heritage and a shared mission, shared through stories and inspiring words from leadership throughout the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)