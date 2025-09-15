Retired SEAC Colón-López Inspires Airmen at 78th Air Force Anniversary Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jawanza Robinson, 48th Fighter Wing Honor Guardsman, takes a photo of Air Force Ball attendees at Ely Cathedral, England, Sept. 12, 2025. The Air Force Ball is an annual celebration of tradition and an opportunity for connection across generations of service, reflecting the heritage and camaraderie of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)