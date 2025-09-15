Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIOC PACIFIC Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    NIOC PACIFIC Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lim 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pacific

    NIOC PACIFIC Chief's mess pose for a group photo after the chief petty officer pinning ceremony held at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel, Sept. 16, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 06:16
    Photo ID: 9323586
    VIRIN: 250916-N-TG918-1100
    Resolution: 6889x4593
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIOC PACIFIC Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Michael Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

