Date Taken: 09.16.2025 Date Posted: 09.18.2025 06:16 Photo ID: 9323586 VIRIN: 250916-N-TG918-1100 Resolution: 6889x4593 Size: 6.13 MB Location: HAWAII, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NIOC PACIFIC Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Michael Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.