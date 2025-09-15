NIOC PACIFIC Chief's mess pose for a group photo after the chief petty officer pinning ceremony held at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel, Sept. 16, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 06:16
|Photo ID:
|9323586
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-TG918-1100
|Resolution:
|6889x4593
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIOC PACIFIC Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Michael Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.