    NIOC PACIFIC Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025 [Image 1 of 2]

    NIOC PACIFIC Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lim 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pacific

    Vessels on display provide the backdrop for NIOC PACIFIC's chief selectees to formally assume their new rank and receive their gold fouled anchors and combination covers, Sept. 16, 2025, at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 06:16
    VIRIN: 250916-N-TG918-1001
    Location: HAWAII, US
