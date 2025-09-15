Vessels on display provide the backdrop for NIOC PACIFIC's chief selectees to formally assume their new rank and receive their gold fouled anchors and combination covers, Sept. 16, 2025, at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel.
This work, NIOC PACIFIC Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Michael Lim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.