    Lt. Gen. Makoto Sato, commanding general of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army 3rd Division, visited Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, commanding general of U.S. Army Japan, during Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Sept. 18. [Image 1 of 2]

    Lt. Gen. Makoto Sato, commanding general of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army 3rd Division, visited Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, commanding general of U.S. Army Japan, during Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Sept. 18.

    JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Fumiaki Tabuchi 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Orient Shield 25 is a largest-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army’s field training exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability.

    This work, Lt. Gen. Makoto Sato, commanding general of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army 3rd Division, visited Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, commanding general of U.S. Army Japan, during Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Sept. 18. [Image 2 of 2], by Fumiaki Tabuchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

