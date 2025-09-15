Orient Shield 25 is a largest-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army’s field training exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability.
Lt. Gen. Makoto Sato, commanding general of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army 3rd Division, visited Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, commanding general of U.S. Army Japan, during Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Sept. 18.