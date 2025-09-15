Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army, Australian Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense members are conducting familiarization training prior to the upcoming live fire training.

    U.S. Army, Australian Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense members are conducting familiarization training prior to the upcoming live fire training.

    JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Fumiaki Tabuchi 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Orient Shield 25 is a large-scale U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian’s field exercise that focuses on converging U.S. Army Multi-Domain Operations and JGSDF Cross-Domain Operations through bilateral field training and live fire exercises that focus on a dynamic forward posture, enhancing tactical skills and interoperability.

    OS25
    Orientshield25
    Orient Shield 25

