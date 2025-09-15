Freedom Edge 25 Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AT SEA (Sept. 15, 2025) – Lt. Jacob Ramos, a member of the Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) team from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), and a Sailor from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) conduct VBSS exercise with the JMSDF and Republic of Korea Navy aboard the Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH-181) in support of Freedom Edge 25 at sea, Sept. 15. Trilateral exercises and operations like Freedom Edge demonstrate our shared commitment to collectively achieve and maintain peace in the Asia-Pacific. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)