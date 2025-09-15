Freedom Edge 25 Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AT SEA (Sept. 15, 2025) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Griffin Shipman, a member of the Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) team from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), from Chicago, Illinois, climbs up a ladder to embark the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH-181) during a simulated VBSS exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy in support of Freedom Edge 25 at sea, Sept. 15. Trilateral exercises and operations like Freedom Edge demonstrate our shared commitment to collectively achieve and maintain peace in the Asia-Pacific. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)