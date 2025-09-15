Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Edge 25 Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    Freedom Edge 25 Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise

    AT SEA

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    AT SEA (Sept. 15, 2025) – Sailors of the Visit, Board, Search and Seizure team from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) prepare to embark the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH-181) on a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a simulated Visit, Board, Search and Seizure exercise with the JMSDF and Republic of Korea Navy in support of Freedom Edge 25 at sea, Sept. 15. Trilateral exercises and operations like Freedom Edge demonstrate our shared commitment to collectively achieve and maintain peace in the Asia-Pacific. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 03:51
    Photo ID: 9323421
    VIRIN: 250915-N-QV397-5122
    Resolution: 5501x3667
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Edge 25 Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    United States Navy
    Republic of Korea Navy (ROK)
    VBSS
    Freedom Edge 25

