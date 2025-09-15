Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Performs an Anti-Terrorism Training Team Drill [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Tripoli Performs an Anti-Terrorism Training Team Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Airman Bruce Sargent, from Dayton, Ohio, provide cover during an anti-terrorism drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sep. 17, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 03:18
    Photo ID: 9323396
    VIRIN: 250917-N-KX492-1023
    Resolution: 971x1457
    Size: 697.72 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
