    USS Roosevelt Departs NAVSTA Rota [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Roosevelt Departs NAVSTA Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 16, 2024) The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) departs Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Sept. 16, 2025. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 03:08
    Photo ID: 9323378
    VIRIN: 250916-N-NC885-1018
    Resolution: 5326x2670
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt
    DDG 80
    EURAFCENT
    NAVSTA Rota
    Homeport

