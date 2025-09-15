Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Navy Sailors Visit the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Casco 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    French Navy Sailors assigned to the FS Aquitaine (D650) tour the bridge of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as the ships transit together in the Norwegian Sea, Sept. 8, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Casco)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 03:02
    VIRIN: 250908-N-QF111-1015
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    This work, French Navy Sailors Visit the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), by PO3 Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GRFCSG25

