French Navy Sailors Visit the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

French Navy Sailors assigned to the FS Aquitaine (D650) tour the bridge of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as the ships transit together in the Norwegian Sea, Sept. 8, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Casco)