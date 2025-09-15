4-2 AB Static Display for Korean War Veterans

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpt. Jong Woong Park, a pilot assigned to Delta Company, 4th Attack Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, briefs veterans prior to a static display during the Korean War Veterans Revisit Program, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025.



The program honors the service and sacrifice of Korean War veterans while strengthening the enduring alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Yoon, Junghwan)