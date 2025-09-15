Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-2 AB Static Display for Korean War Veterans

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Cpt. Jong Woong Park, a pilot assigned to Delta Company, 4th Attack Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, briefs veterans prior to a static display during the Korean War Veterans Revisit Program, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 16, 2025.

    The program honors the service and sacrifice of Korean War veterans while strengthening the enduring alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Yoon, Junghwan)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 02:52
    Photo ID: 9323319
    VIRIN: 250916-A-VH016-1012
    Location: KR
    This work, 4-2 AB Static Display for Korean War Veterans, by PFC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EIGHTARMY
    Koreanwarveterans

