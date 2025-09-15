Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 8, 2025) – Retail Services Specialist Seaman Jadyn Johnson, from Bronx, New York, fires a .50 caliber machine gun with ammunition on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a weapons shoot in the South China Sea, Sept. 8. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the South China Sea conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy conducts exercises and operations to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict, and support maritime homeland defense. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 02:41
    Photo ID: 9323310
    VIRIN: 250908-N-QV397-2002
    Resolution: 4672x3115
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

