Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SNCO Foundations Course, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SNCO Foundations Course, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathaniel Inwood, 374th Force Support Squadron professional development center development advisor, briefs participants during a team-building lesson at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Airmen worked in teams to build comradery, overcome obstacles and cultivate resilience through physical challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9323169
    VIRIN: 250912-F-AF991-1354
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SNCO Foundations Course, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SNCO Foundations Course, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson
    SNCO Foundations Course, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson
    SNCOA, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson
    SNCOA, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson
    SNCO Foundations Course, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson
    SNCO Foundations Course, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson
    SNCO Foundations Course, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lesson
    Resilience
    ALS
    SNCOA
    Overcoming Adversity
    Yokota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download