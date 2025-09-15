U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathaniel Inwood, 374th Force Support Squadron professional development center development advisor, briefs participants during a team-building lesson at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Airmen worked in teams to build comradery, overcome obstacles and cultivate resilience through physical challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9323169
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-AF991-1354
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SNCO Foundations Course, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.