U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing participate in physical team-building activities at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Students from Airman Leadership School and Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy participated in several activities including sandbag carries, four-person pushups, combined exercises and litter carries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|09.12.2025
|09.18.2025 01:09
|9323168
|250912-F-AF991-1247
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
SNCO Foundations Course, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Wood