SNCOA, ALS students participate in Overcoming Adversity lesson

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing participate in physical team-building activities at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2025. Airmen worked in teams to build comradery, overcome obstacles and cultivate resilience through physical challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)